American leader Donald Trump considers his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be the politician who can help end Russia's war against Ukraine and stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan can play a key role

American journalists asked Donald Trump whether other leaders, including the president of Turkey, could help resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Erdogan can," the head of the White House answered in the affirmative. Share

He drew attention to the fact that it is the Turkish leader that Russia respects.

"Putin respects him. And he's my friend," Donald Trump added. Share

According to the US president, he only gets along with the strong, not the weak.

He is also convinced that Erdogan treats him well.

You know, when NATO has problems with Erdogan, which is often the case, they call me to talk to him. And I have never failed to solve them right away. Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that back in the summer of 2025, Recep Tayyip Erdogan cherished the hope that peace negotiations between official Kyiv and Moscow would be organized in the near future, the result of which would be the end of the war.