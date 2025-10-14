American leader Donald Trump considers his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be the politician who can help end Russia's war against Ukraine and stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- The Turkish leader's influence on Putin is emphasized by Trump, who values strong and respectful relationships with world leaders.
- Trump's endorsement of Erdogan as a pivotal player in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict sheds light on the diplomatic efforts and potential for peace talks in the region.
Erdogan can play a key role
American journalists asked Donald Trump whether other leaders, including the president of Turkey, could help resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.
He drew attention to the fact that it is the Turkish leader that Russia respects.
According to the US president, he only gets along with the strong, not the weak.
He is also convinced that Erdogan treats him well.
What is important to understand is that back in the summer of 2025, Recep Tayyip Erdogan cherished the hope that peace negotiations between official Kyiv and Moscow would be organized in the near future, the result of which would be the end of the war.
