Trump named a politician who can stop Putin
Trump named a politician who can stop Putin

The White House
Erdogan can play a key role
American leader Donald Trump considers his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be the politician who can help end Russia's war against Ukraine and stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

  • The Turkish leader's influence on Putin is emphasized by Trump, who values strong and respectful relationships with world leaders.
  • Trump's endorsement of Erdogan as a pivotal player in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict sheds light on the diplomatic efforts and potential for peace talks in the region.

Erdogan can play a key role

American journalists asked Donald Trump whether other leaders, including the president of Turkey, could help resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Erdogan can," the head of the White House answered in the affirmative.

He drew attention to the fact that it is the Turkish leader that Russia respects.

"Putin respects him. And he's my friend," Donald Trump added.

According to the US president, he only gets along with the strong, not the weak.

He is also convinced that Erdogan treats him well.

You know, when NATO has problems with Erdogan, which is often the case, they call me to talk to him. And I have never failed to solve them right away.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

What is important to understand is that back in the summer of 2025, Recep Tayyip Erdogan cherished the hope that peace negotiations between official Kyiv and Moscow would be organized in the near future, the result of which would be the end of the war.

