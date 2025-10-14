The AFU destroyed over 500 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to successfully eliminate 1,200 Russian invaders and over 500 units of enemy weapons and military equipment.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 14, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/14/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,125,150 (+1,200) people

tanks — 11256 (+5) units

armored combat vehicles — 23,345 (+0) units

artillery systems — 33628 (+29) units

MLRS — 1520 (+0) units

air defense means — 1225 (+0) units

aircraft — 427 (+0) units

helicopters — 346 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 69632 (+390)

cruise missiles — 3859 (+0)

ships / boats — 28 (+0)

submarines — 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 64188 (+145)

special equipment — 3977 (+0)

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 108 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 213 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,315 attacks, 69 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 5,214 kamikaze drones to destroy them.