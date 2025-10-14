The AFU destroyed over 500 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian army
Ukraine
The AFU destroyed over 500 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of October 14, 2025
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to successfully eliminate 1,200 Russian invaders and over 500 units of enemy weapons and military equipment.

Points of attention

  • Recent enemy airstrikes and attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements have been reported.
  • Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery have targeted key areas of concentration of personnel and equipment belonging to the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 14, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/14/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,125,150 (+1,200) people

  • tanks — 11256 (+5) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,345 (+0) units

  • artillery systems — 33628 (+29) units

  • MLRS — 1520 (+0) units

  • air defense means — 1225 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 427 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 346 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 69632 (+390)

  • cruise missiles — 3859 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 64188 (+145)

  • special equipment — 3977 (+0)

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 108 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 213 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,315 attacks, 69 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 5,214 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck seven areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, three command posts, and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

