OSINT analyst Jompy carefully analyzed satellite imagery and open data that indicate that the aggressor country Russia lost more than half of its armored vehicles and artillery during the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Russian army losses are steadily increasing

Jompy draws attention to the fact that for a full-scale invasion, the aggressor country restored 4,799 tanks out of 7,342 pre-war ones, leaving only 19% of the pre-war number of vehicles in warehouses.

The following have been removed from storage:

T-90 — 112 out of 112 pre-war units;

T-80U/UD — 111 out of 193;

T-72 "Ural"/A — 582 out of 1,142;

T-64 — 110 out of 752;

T-54/55 — 176 out of 313.

The situation with infantry fighting vehicles is no better: of the pre-war 7,121 BMP-1/2/3 at storage bases, the Russians have already restored only 16% of the original remains.

The Russian artillery was also seriously damaged: of the pre-war 23,602 units (including mortars and anti-aircraft artillery), about 39% remained at the bases: 14,486 units were restored.

Among the multiple launch rocket systems mobilized:

BM-30 "Smerch" — 29 out of 43 units;

BM-22 "Hurricane" — 234 out of 472;

BM-21 "Grad" — 1,027 out of 1,068.

What is also important to understand is that the aggressor country's stockpiles of rocket artillery only have 18% of the pre-war level of 1,583 systems left.