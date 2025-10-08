"Lethal Weapon". Ukraine Prepares to Deliver Tomahawk

A leading U.S. national security expert told reporters that the process of providing Ukraine with U.S. Tomahawk missiles could take months. He also suggested that the Ukrainian military may never use the weapons, but that their presence in Ukraine would still have an impact on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
- Experts suggest that the mere presence of Tomahawk missiles in Ukraine could have a substantial impact on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his aggressive actions.
- The White House remains tight-lipped about the details of the Tomahawk delivery plans, while experts view these missiles as a crucial tool to increase pressure on Putin and facilitate peace talks in Ukraine.
Ukraine will still receive Tomahawk
According to the expert, this is truly a "lethal weapon," so the process of delivering it to Kyiv will be lengthy.
The Telegraph notes that the Tomahawk has a range of 2,574 km.
Moreover, the ability of this missile to carry nuclear warheads is a complicating factor, as it can even reach Moscow.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already realized the seriousness of the situation and has begun publicly threatening Donald Trump.
A White House official said they had nothing to add about the Tomahawk delivery plans beyond what Trump had already said.
Experts believe that these missiles, if they do reach Ukraine, can be used as an important tool to gradually increase pressure on Putin in order to bring him to the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine.
