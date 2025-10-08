A leading U.S. national security expert told reporters that the process of providing Ukraine with U.S. Tomahawk missiles could take months. He also suggested that the Ukrainian military may never use the weapons, but that their presence in Ukraine would still have an impact on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine will still receive Tomahawk

According to the expert, this is truly a "lethal weapon," so the process of delivering it to Kyiv will be lengthy.

However, Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system as winter approaches make negotiations on military aid particularly urgent. Share

The Telegraph notes that the Tomahawk has a range of 2,574 km.

Moreover, the ability of this missile to carry nuclear warheads is a complicating factor, as it can even reach Moscow.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already realized the seriousness of the situation and has begun publicly threatening Donald Trump.

A White House official said they had nothing to add about the Tomahawk delivery plans beyond what Trump had already said.