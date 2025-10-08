"This is crazy." Trump surprised with a new statement about Russia's war against Ukraine
"This is crazy." Trump surprised with a new statement about Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump admitted that he overestimated his capabilities
Source:  Associated Press

American leader Donald Trump has openly admitted that ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has proven more difficult than establishing peace in the Middle East.

  • Just 2 weeks ago, Trump surprisingly expressed optimism about Ukraine's chances of regaining control over its territory and suggested the possibility of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 'going further' by seizing Russian territory.
  • This latest development sheds light on the complexities and unpredictability surrounding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Trump's evolving perspectives on the matter.

The head of the White House shared his thoughts during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Donald Trump once again boasted that he had made "seven great deals" and also proposed a peace plan for Gaza.

Returning to the topic of the Russian-Ukrainian war, he recalled his previous statements about the large number of deaths and called this situation "madness."

I thought it would be one of the easiest problems, and I get along very well with Putin… I’m very disappointed in him because I thought it would be easy to solve, but it turned out to be perhaps harder than the Middle East.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

What is important to understand is that 2 weeks ago, Donald Trump unexpectedly optimistically assessed Ukraine's chances of regaining control over its territory within internationally recognized borders.

Moreover, he hinted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could "go further" — that is, seize Russian territory.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 8, 2025

