Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,010 Russian occupiers

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one electronic warfare station, one radar station, three warehouses, and another important target of the Russian army.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 8, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/08/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,118,370 (+1,010) people;
tanks — 11,240 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,324 (+5) units;
artillery systems (+26) units;
MLRS — 1517 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1225 (+1) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 67965 (+401);
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63650 (+75).
Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 82 air strikes, used one missile, and dropped 177 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 5,012 attacks, including 168 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,159 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne and Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia region; Zelenodolsk in Dnipropetrovsk region; and Sadovoe in Kherson region.
