Russia has already started a "classic war" against Europe — diplomat
Europe should accept reality
Source:  Espresso

According to the former head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Pavlo Klimkin, Russian drones, which are increasingly invading European airspace, indicate the beginning of a "classical war," and not just a hybrid one.

  • The need for Europe to act promptly and decisively in responding to Russian provocations is emphasized by the former Ukrainian Foreign Minister.
  • Pavlo Klimkin praises France's actions in detaining a Russian tanker as a significant step in showing control over the situation amidst escalating tensions.

As the Ukrainian diplomat admitted, he does not understand the continued talk about hybrid warfare, because destroying cables, carrying out cyberattacks, and invading drones are a completely different level of confrontation.

What is a hybrid war with drones? This is exactly the beginning of a classic war. Yes, it is not on a large scale, but it is a classic war. A few days ago, German Defense Minister Pistorius said this. He said that they are not a party to the war, but to say that a war, even a hybrid one, has not begun is somehow not true.

Pavel Klimkin

In his opinion, Europe should not only start discussing ways to deter Russia, but also start acting before it is too late.

The diplomat draws attention to the fact that so far Europe's reaction to Russia's new provocations has been very moderate and super cautious.

Klimkin supported France's decision to detain a tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet.

Well, of course there is no evidence that drones were launched from it, but still the French showed that they were in control of the process. This is actually the first precedent and an important story.

