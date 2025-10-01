UkraineAlert editor Peter Dickinson draws the attention of the international community to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's key dream of demilitarizing Ukraine has turned into his worst nightmare. More than 3 years of full-scale war have led to Ukraine increasingly being recognized as a world leader in the development of drone technology.
Ukraine exceeded all expectations
As Peter Dickinson noted, during the years of full-scale war with Russia, Ukraine managed to develop in many areas.
First of all, we are talking about the domestic drone industry, which is developing extremely rapidly.
This created a favorable climate for continuous innovation and allowed new drone designs to be tested daily in combat conditions, the expert emphasized.
Initially, Ukrainian drones demonstrated their capabilities during the Battle of the Black Sea, but this was only the beginning.
For the past two years, drones have regularly struck targets deep inside Russian territory.
He pointed out that Putin dreamed of demilitarizing Ukraine, but in fact turned it into a superpower in the production of military technology.
