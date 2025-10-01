Putin's main dream for Ukraine has become a nightmare for him
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Putin's main dream for Ukraine has become a nightmare for him

Ukraine exceeded all expectations
Читати українською
Source:  Atlantic Council

UkraineAlert editor Peter Dickinson draws the attention of the international community to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's key dream of demilitarizing Ukraine has turned into his worst nightmare. More than 3 years of full-scale war have led to Ukraine increasingly being recognized as a world leader in the development of drone technology.

Points of attention

  • The international community is now recognizing Ukraine as a world leader in drone technology, with NATO seeking to adopt Ukrainian standards, signaling a significant shift in military dynamics.
  • Peter Dickinson's analysis highlights how Putin's vision for Ukraine to be stripped of military power has ironically turned into a nightmare, as Ukraine emerges as a drone warfare superpower.

Ukraine exceeded all expectations

As Peter Dickinson noted, during the years of full-scale war with Russia, Ukraine managed to develop in many areas.

First of all, we are talking about the domestic drone industry, which is developing extremely rapidly.

This created a favorable climate for continuous innovation and allowed new drone designs to be tested daily in combat conditions, the expert emphasized.

Initially, Ukrainian drones demonstrated their capabilities during the Battle of the Black Sea, but this was only the beginning.

For the past two years, drones have regularly struck targets deep inside Russian territory.

Ukraine’s growing reputation as a key player in drone warfare reflects the dramatic changes currently taking place in Europe’s security architecture. Until recently, Ukraine was seen as a military scum trying to adopt NATO standards. It is notable that NATO is now seeking to adopt Ukrainian standards, Peter Dickinson emphasized.

He pointed out that Putin dreamed of demilitarizing Ukraine, but in fact turned it into a superpower in the production of military technology.

This is a horror that he created for himself. Indeed, this military metamorphosis would have been unthinkable without the impetus of Russian imperial aggression, the expert believes.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's impossible to win." Kellogg predicted the end of Russia's war against Ukraine
Kellogg predicts Russia's defeat
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine shut down 38% of Russian refineries' capacity
Ukraine is plunging Russia into chaos
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The pace of the Russian army's advance has sharply decreased
What was September like at the front?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?