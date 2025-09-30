"It's impossible to win." Kellogg predicted the end of Russia's war against Ukraine
"It's impossible to win." Kellogg predicted the end of Russia's war against Ukraine

Kellogg predicts Russia's defeat
Source:  The Guardian

According to US special representative Keith Kellogg, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "deep down understands" that he cannot win a war against Ukraine. The Trump ally emphasized that this is truly impossible.

  • Kellogg's support for shooting down Russian drones and fighter jets indicates a strong stance on defending against Russian aggression.
  • The analysis by Kellogg sheds light on the challenges Russia may face in achieving victory in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Kellogg predicts Russia's defeat

I think that probably deep down he (Putin — ed.) understands that he cannot win this war. For him, this is a fight that cannot be won in the long run. It will not happen.

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg

US Presidential Special Representative for Ukraine

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Donald Trump's ally actually supported the idea of destroying Russian drones and fighter jets that invade NATO airspace.

According to Kellogg, if you look at this issue from a military perspective, sometimes responding to such situations requires raising the so-called risk level.

I'll give you a good example. ... A few years ago, in 2015, the Russians invaded Turkish airspace. What did the Turks do? They shot it down. Okay, that's going to get your attention pretty quickly, isn't it? That's what I mean by raising the risk level. I know it's dangerous. I understand that.

