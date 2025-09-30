According to US special representative Keith Kellogg, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "deep down understands" that he cannot win a war against Ukraine. The Trump ally emphasized that this is truly impossible.
- Kellogg's support for shooting down Russian drones and fighter jets indicates a strong stance on defending against Russian aggression.
- The analysis by Kellogg sheds light on the challenges Russia may face in achieving victory in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Kellogg predicts Russia's defeat
Journalists draw attention to the fact that Donald Trump's ally actually supported the idea of destroying Russian drones and fighter jets that invade NATO airspace.
According to Kellogg, if you look at this issue from a military perspective, sometimes responding to such situations requires raising the so-called risk level.
