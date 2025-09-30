According to US special representative Keith Kellogg, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "deep down understands" that he cannot win a war against Ukraine. The Trump ally emphasized that this is truly impossible.

Kellogg predicts Russia's defeat

I think that probably deep down he (Putin — ed.) understands that he cannot win this war. For him, this is a fight that cannot be won in the long run. It will not happen. Keith Kellogg US Presidential Special Representative for Ukraine

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Donald Trump's ally actually supported the idea of destroying Russian drones and fighter jets that invade NATO airspace.

According to Kellogg, if you look at this issue from a military perspective, sometimes responding to such situations requires raising the so-called risk level.