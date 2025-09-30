The American Institute for the Study of War has concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team is doing everything possible to prevent the Ukrainian Defense Forces from receiving American long-range Tomahawk missiles.

The Russian authorities are really afraid of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk

American analysts point to a recent statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The latter claimed that official Moscow wants to know the answers to the questions of who exactly will launch Tomahawks at Russia — the Ukrainian or American military, as well as who will conduct these strikes.

According to Putin's representative, the Russian authorities intend to find out which forces will be part of this process.

ISW draws attention to the fact that Peskov was thus trying to downplay the impact of the alleged Ukrainian Tomahawk strikes when he claimed that these missiles would not change the dynamics of the battlefield.

We also cannot ignore the statement of the First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Defense, Alexei Zhuravlev.

The latter began to assure that providing Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles would be a new stage of the war, in which the United States would become a direct participant.

Putin's henchman began threatening that the aggressor country would move its Oreshnik ballistic missiles closer to the United States, possibly to Venezuela.