Russian occupiers killed 4 Ukrainian children with one blow

On the night of September 30, the Lesnichenko family – a couple, Alena and Oleksandr, and their two sons, aged six and four, were killed in a Russian strike drone strike. It later emerged that the woman was pregnant and was expecting twins with her husband. In fact, with just one strike, the Russian invaders killed four children and their parents.
Points of attention
- The international community is shocked and outraged by the killing of innocent children and the brutal impact of war on Ukrainian families.
- The devastating incident highlights the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict and justice for the victims of war crimes.
Russian invaders are killing Ukrainian children
Another tragedy occurred in the village of Chernechchyna, in Sumy region.
According to village head Oksana Chernova, the young family moved here from Krasnopillya, where their house was damaged by Russian attacks.
In the new settlement, the Lesnichenkos lived in the house of Alena's parents.
After the death of the family, journalists were informed that the 26-year-old woman was expecting twins.
According to the latest data, law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings on the fact of committing war crimes that caused the death of people — Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code.
