Russian occupiers killed 4 Ukrainian children with one blow
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian occupiers killed 4 Ukrainian children with one blow

Russian invaders are killing Ukrainian children
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of September 30, the Lesnichenko family – a couple, Alena and Oleksandr, and their two sons, aged six and four, were killed in a Russian strike drone strike. It later emerged that the woman was pregnant and was expecting twins with her husband. In fact, with just one strike, the Russian invaders killed four children and their parents.

Points of attention

  • The international community is shocked and outraged by the killing of innocent children and the brutal impact of war on Ukrainian families.
  • The devastating incident highlights the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict and justice for the victims of war crimes.

Russian invaders are killing Ukrainian children

Another tragedy occurred in the village of Chernechchyna, in Sumy region.

According to village head Oksana Chernova, the young family moved here from Krasnopillya, where their house was damaged by Russian attacks.

In the new settlement, the Lesnichenkos lived in the house of Alena's parents.

On the spot, we learned [...] that this family had recently moved in. They were fleeing from shelling and had settled in a new house here.

The deceased sons of the couple (Photo: "Kordon.Media"/Facebook)

After the death of the family, journalists were informed that the 26-year-old woman was expecting twins.

"There are ruins in the place of their home. There is no roof or walls. And in the yard there are still washed children's clothes hanging, which were prepared for the birth of two more children," added Kordon. Media.

According to the latest data, law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings on the fact of committing war crimes that caused the death of people — Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The West strikes 3 powerful blows at Putin in response to the escalation
The West wants to put Putin in his place
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will receive Gripen fighters, but there is a "but"
Gripen for Ukraine — what is known
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian military begins deployment in Denmark — what's happening?
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy announced a new mission for Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?