Russian occupiers killed 4 Ukrainian children with one blow

On the night of September 30, the Lesnichenko family – a couple, Alena and Oleksandr, and their two sons, aged six and four, were killed in a Russian strike drone strike. It later emerged that the woman was pregnant and was expecting twins with her husband. In fact, with just one strike, the Russian invaders killed four children and their parents.

Another tragedy occurred in the village of Chernechchyna, in Sumy region.

According to village head Oksana Chernova, the young family moved here from Krasnopillya, where their house was damaged by Russian attacks.

In the new settlement, the Lesnichenkos lived in the house of Alena's parents.

On the spot, we learned [...] that this family had recently moved in. They were fleeing from shelling and had settled in a new house here.

After the death of the family, journalists were informed that the 26-year-old woman was expecting twins.

"There are ruins in the place of their home. There is no roof or walls. And in the yard there are still washed children's clothes hanging, which were prepared for the birth of two more children," added Kordon. Media.

According to the latest data, law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings on the fact of committing war crimes that caused the death of people — Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code.