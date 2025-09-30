The West strikes 3 powerful blows at Putin in response to the escalation

According to analysts, the Kremlin's new revenge plan consists of three components:

European leaders have announced for the first time the creation of a "drone wall" to protect NATO's eastern flank from Russian invasion. What is important to understand is that it will involve modern drones of British production. It has also been indicated that other borders, for example, the Polish-Belarusian border, will be fortified by Poland and its allies;

German leader Friedrich Merz has developed a plan to use hundreds of billions in frozen Russian assets to provide an interest-free loan of $160 billion to Ukraine. Experts believe that the German Chancellor's initiative could really change the situation dramatically and would require Kyiv to buy European-made weapons.