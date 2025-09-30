In the past few weeks, the aggressor country Russia has resorted to an increasing number of attacks against NATO countries. Against the backdrop of recent events, European leaders have decided to respond to the actions of Russian announcer Vladimir Putin with three tough decisions at once.
Points of attention
- The 'drone wall' and fortified borders signify a strategic move to resist Russian invasions and protect NATO territories.
- The 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia will target the enemy's oil and gas industry, intensifying the military-diplomatic maneuvers in response to the escalating situation.
The West wants to put Putin in his place
According to analysts, the Kremlin's new revenge plan consists of three components:
European leaders have announced for the first time the creation of a "drone wall" to protect NATO's eastern flank from Russian invasion. What is important to understand is that it will involve modern drones of British production. It has also been indicated that other borders, for example, the Polish-Belarusian border, will be fortified by Poland and its allies;
German leader Friedrich Merz has developed a plan to use hundreds of billions in frozen Russian assets to provide an interest-free loan of $160 billion to Ukraine. Experts believe that the German Chancellor's initiative could really change the situation dramatically and would require Kyiv to buy European-made weapons.
The 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia is almost complete. It will be a powerful blow to the enemy's oil and gas industry. Analysts point out that this is a de facto military-diplomatic maneuver, operating in conjunction with long-range attacks by Ukraine on Russian oil refineries, power plants and pumping stations.
