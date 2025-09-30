Ukraine hits 3 areas of concentration of Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine hits 3 areas of concentration of Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of September 30, 2025
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one artillery piece of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • Key areas targeted by the Russian airstrikes include settlements in Seredyna-Buda, Novoselivka, Lviv, and more, emphasizing the widespread impact of the conflict on different regions.
  • The article provides an update on the 1315th day of the large-scale war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, showcasing the ongoing military dynamics in the region.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 30, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/30/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,110,560 (+970) people,

  • tanks — 11,222 (+4) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,291 (+1) units,

  • artillery systems — 33,311 (+27) units,

  • MLRS — 1,505 (+1) units,

  • helicopters — 346 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 65,303 (+301) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63,241 (+90) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 51 air strikes and dropped 104 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,463 attacks, including 126 from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 5,531 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes on the areas of the following settlements: Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region; Novoselivka, Zaliznychne, Zaporizhzhia region; Lviv, Odradokamyanka, Kherson region.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin sent "infected units" to capture Pokrovsk
Russian suicide bombers are fighting for Pokrovsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army kills couple with children in Sumy region
Sumy OVA
Russians killed an entire family in Sumy region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Confirm Hitting 19 Russian Drones at 6 Locations
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?