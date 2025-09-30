Ukraine hits 3 areas of concentration of Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one artillery piece of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 30, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/30/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,110,560 (+970) people,

tanks — 11,222 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles — 23,291 (+1) units,

artillery systems — 33,311 (+27) units,

MLRS — 1,505 (+1) units,

helicopters — 346 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 65,303 (+301) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63,241 (+90) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 51 air strikes and dropped 104 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,463 attacks, including 126 from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 5,531 kamikaze drones to destroy them.