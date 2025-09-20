Putin sent "infected units" to capture Pokrovsk
Source:  The Telegraph

According to The Telegraph, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not giving up on attempts to capture the Ukrainian Pokrovsk, so he ordered the formation of units of soldiers infected with HIV, hepatitis, and other diseases and throwing them into battle for the city.

As foreign journalists managed to find out, Russian military personnel in these units wear bandages indicating that they are sick.

Such soldiers were spotted on the front line around Pokrovsk, which Russia has been unable to capture for a long time.

According to The Telegraph, the emergence of such units indicates a deepening health crisis in the enemy army.

It's no secret that cases of HIV, hepatitis, and tuberculosis are rapidly increasing among Putin's troops.

One of the Russian units has also reportedly recently suffered an outbreak of a deadly hemorrhagic fever that causes patients to bleed from their eyes. Even the tightly controlled Russian media has begun reporting on a "hidden epidemic" of the disease affecting the occupation forces in Ukraine.

According to journalists, the so-called "infected units" were formed as part of the 1435th and 1437th motorized rifle regiments.

What is important to understand is that they are part of the 27th and 15th motorized rifle brigades.

Russian occupiers from the aforementioned units tried many times to storm Pokrovsk from the south and southwest.

In fact, their level of support is quite low. The only difference from "healthy" Russian servicemen is different markings, namely the presence of special armbands, — said Dmytro Zhmailo, executive director of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation (USCC).

