Estonia immediately activated NATO's Article 4

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal officially confirmed that his country had urgently initiated NATO consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty. This happened immediately after three Russian MIG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace on September 19.

Estonia holds consultations with NATO

On September 19, three Russian MIG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission.

What's important to understand is that they were there for about 12 minutes.

NATO leadership immediately gave the order to intercept Russian aircraft.

The Estonian Prime Minister stressed that he considers the violation of airspace "absolutely unacceptable."

The Estonian government has decided to request consultations with NATO under Article 4 (of the NATO Treaty. — ed.), he added. Share

What is important to understand is that Article 4 of the Washington Treaty obliges members to hold consultations if any party believes that its territorial integrity, political independence, or security is threatened.

The head of Estonian diplomacy, Margus Tsahkna, immediately made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, this incursion by Russian aircraft is "unprecedentedly audacious."

The country's defense minister confirmed that Tallinn had initiated consultations within NATO.