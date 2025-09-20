Powerful "bavovna" in Russia. The General Staff of the AFU revealed the details
Powerful "bavovna" in Russia. The General Staff of the AFU revealed the details

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers reported new successful operations
On the night of September 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched powerful strikes at several strategic enemy facilities on the territory of the aggressor country, Russia. This time, the targets were the Saratov Refinery, the Novokuybyshev Refinery, and the Samara Linear Production and Dispatching Station (LPDS).

Points of attention

  • The Saratov Refinery alone provides about 2.54% of Russia's total oil refining volume, underlining the strategic significance of the targeted facilities.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the importance of disrupting enemy support infrastructure through these precise and impactful operations.

Ukrainian soldiers reported new successful operations

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at night, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, powerfully struck the Saratov Oil Refinery (Saratov city, Saratov region, Russian Federation).

What is important to understand is that the Saratov Refinery provides approximately 2.54% of the total volume of oil refining in the aggressor country.

Explosions began to sound in the background of the attack, and a large-scale fire broke out. The final consequences of the defeat are being clarified.

That same night, the Forces of Unmanned Systems struck the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery (Novokuibyshevsk, Samara Region, Russian Federation).

It is responsible for processing over 8.8 million tons of oil annually. Full details will be announced later.

In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a fire attack on a main transport infrastructure facility — the Samara linear production and dispatching station (LVDS) (Prosvet settlement, Samara region, Russian Federation).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the Samara LVDS is a production station where high- and low-sulfur oil from various fields is mixed to form the Urals export grade of oil.

It is worth noting that this is about 50% of the total export volume of the aggressor country.

Ukrainian defenders remind that all the affected facilities are involved in providing support to the Russian army.

