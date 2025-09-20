Russia struck Ukraine with 40 missiles and 579 drones
Russia struck Ukraine with 40 missiles and 579 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian attack on Ukraine on September 19-20 — what are the consequences?
During the night of September 19-20, a combined strike was carried out on the territory of Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles. The Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and escorted 619 air attack vehicles. In total, the air defense forces were able to neutralize 583 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Amidst the ongoing attack, Western weapons, particularly F-16 fighters, showed effectiveness in dealing with enemy cruise missiles, emphasizing the importance of international support and assistance.
  • As of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 583 air targets, demonstrating the resilience and commitment of the Ukrainian defenders in safeguarding their airspace.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on September 19-20 — what are the consequences?

This time, the enemy used:

  • 579 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation;

  • 8 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Yeisk — Russian Federation, TOT Crimea;

  • 32 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

What is important to understand is that during the attack, the enemy used traditional tactics — a simultaneous strike on specific targets with a large number of missiles and UAVs of various types.

During the air strike, tactical aviation, in particular F-16 fighters, effectively dealt with enemy cruise missiles. Western weapons once again prove their effectiveness on the battlefield. We thank our partners for the assistance already provided and look forward to further strengthening Ukraine in the airspace, both with ground-based air defense systems and the aviation component.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 583 air targets:

  • 552 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of simulator drones;

  • 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

  • 29 X-101 cruise missiles.

Hits of ballistic and cruise missiles and 23 strike UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell at 10 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! — Ukrainian defenders call.

