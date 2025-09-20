According to Russian opposition media, on the night of September 20, powerful explosions and a large-scale fire broke out at a refinery in Saratov. Local authorities have already confirmed the drone attack on the Russian region, but have not disclosed the consequences.

“Bavovna” in Russia on September 20 — what are the consequences?

Explosions erupted in Saratov at night. Eyewitnesses among local residents were the first to report this.

They immediately voiced the version that drones attacked a refinery in a Russian city.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Telegram channels published photos and videos of a fire in Saratov after a UAV attack.

Rosaviatsia has officially announced restrictions on the reception and release of aircraft at Saratov Gagarin Airport.

A Kremlin protege in the region warned about the threat of UAVs.

What is important to understand is that on the night of September 16, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were already striking the Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia.

Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the facility.

The Saratov Refinery is actively engaged in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, as well as various brands of bitumen, vacuum gas oil, technical sulfur, etc. In total, we are talking about more than 20 types of petroleum products.

The processing volume in 2023 amounted to 4.8 million tons.