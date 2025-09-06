"August Bavovna". Unmanned Systems Forces reported destruction of Russian refineries — video

The 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces presented a video report on the results of the August campaign to reduce Russia's oil refining capabilities.

Unmanned Systems Forces Reported hitting Russian refineries in august

During August, the regiment's operators, in cooperation with other Defense Forces, successfully conducted 11 deep strike operations targeting enemy oil refining infrastructure.

The deep damage to the regiment caused a sharp reduction in oil refining capacity, disruption of the usual supply chains of petroleum products, and fuel shortages throughout Russia.

This has already negatively affected the enemy's ability to provide high-quality logistics for the occupation forces, conduct rotations, and quickly maneuver large forces.

The strikes on oil refineries have also led to the idleness of 6.4 million tons of crude oil, which the Russians cannot use for their own purposes. Share

Systematic strikes on the most important strategic facilities of the aggressor country will continue until the Russian Federation ceases its armed aggression against Ukraine.