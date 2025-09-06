"August Bavovna". Unmanned Systems Forces reported destruction of Russian refineries — video
Category
Events
Publication date

"August Bavovna". Unmanned Systems Forces reported destruction of Russian refineries — video

Forces of unmanned systems
bavovna
Читати українською

The 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces presented a video report on the results of the August campaign to reduce Russia's oil refining capabilities.

Points of attention

  • The 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces conducted 11 successful deep strike operations against Russian refineries in August, leading to a significant reduction in oil refining capacity.
  • The strikes caused disruptions to oil supply chains and fuel shortages throughout Russia, affecting the enemy's ability to provide logistics for occupation forces and conduct rapid maneuvers with large forces.
  • 6.4 million tons of crude oil were rendered idle due to the strikes on Russian refineries, hindering Russia's ability to use these resources for their purposes.

Unmanned Systems Forces Reported hitting Russian refineries in august

During August, the regiment's operators, in cooperation with other Defense Forces, successfully conducted 11 deep strike operations targeting enemy oil refining infrastructure.

The deep damage to the regiment caused a sharp reduction in oil refining capacity, disruption of the usual supply chains of petroleum products, and fuel shortages throughout Russia.

This has already negatively affected the enemy's ability to provide high-quality logistics for the occupation forces, conduct rotations, and quickly maneuver large forces.

The strikes on oil refineries have also led to the idleness of 6.4 million tons of crude oil, which the Russians cannot use for their own purposes.

Systematic strikes on the most important strategic facilities of the aggressor country will continue until the Russian Federation ceases its armed aggression against Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 17 Russian refineries in August
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Large-scale fires rage at refineries in Ryazan and Luhansk
“Bavovna” in Russia and the occupied territories on September 5 — first details
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Ryazan Oil Refinery and a number of important Russian facilities
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?