The 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces presented a video report on the results of the August campaign to reduce Russia's oil refining capabilities.
Points of attention
- The 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces conducted 11 successful deep strike operations against Russian refineries in August, leading to a significant reduction in oil refining capacity.
- The strikes caused disruptions to oil supply chains and fuel shortages throughout Russia, affecting the enemy's ability to provide logistics for occupation forces and conduct rapid maneuvers with large forces.
- 6.4 million tons of crude oil were rendered idle due to the strikes on Russian refineries, hindering Russia's ability to use these resources for their purposes.
Unmanned Systems Forces Reported hitting Russian refineries in august
During August, the regiment's operators, in cooperation with other Defense Forces, successfully conducted 11 deep strike operations targeting enemy oil refining infrastructure.
The deep damage to the regiment caused a sharp reduction in oil refining capacity, disruption of the usual supply chains of petroleum products, and fuel shortages throughout Russia.
This has already negatively affected the enemy's ability to provide high-quality logistics for the occupation forces, conduct rotations, and quickly maneuver large forces.
Systematic strikes on the most important strategic facilities of the aggressor country will continue until the Russian Federation ceases its armed aggression against Ukraine.
