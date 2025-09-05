The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Ryazan Oil Refinery and a number of important Russian facilities

On the night of September 5, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Ryazan Oil Refinery and S-400 air defense systems in the Russian Federation, which are of strategic importance.
- The confirmed strikes were carried out using the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces, aimed at undermining the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers.
- The damage to the Ryazan Refinery could seriously affect the production and supply of petroleum products in Russia.
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Ryazan Oil Refinery, BC warehouses, and S-400 divisions of the Russian Army
According to preliminary data, a hit was recorded at the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil refining unit, whose estimated capacity is 6 million tons of oil per year.
Also, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the positions of two divisions of the S-400 Triumph air defense system in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary data, a command and staff vehicle and a control point were hit.
In addition, units of the Security Service of Ukraine successfully attacked a warehouse of engineering ammunition and UAVs of Russian troops in the area of the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk. The result was a secondary detonation at the facility, followed by a fire.
The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers, provide the invading army with fuel and ammunition, and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.
