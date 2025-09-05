Watch: Large-scale fires rage at refineries in Ryazan and Luhansk

On the night of September 5, information appeared about a drone attack on a refinery in the Russian city of Ryazan, which caused a large-scale fire. In addition, there are reports of a drone strike on a refinery in Luhansk and loud explosions in Yelets.

“Bavovna” in Russia and the occupied territories on September 5 — first details

Local residents reported on their social networks about a fire at a refinery in Ryazan after a UAV attack.

They publish the first photos and videos of the fire.

The Governor of the Ryazan Region of the Russian Federation, Pavel Malkov, made a statement on this issue on the morning of September 5.

According to him, Russian air defense allegedly shot down 8 drones over the Ryazan region.

Malkov also added that "the debris of the drone fell on the territory of an industrial enterprise, the consequences are being eliminated."

An oil depot also exploded in temporarily occupied Luhansk (latest video — ed.). Explosions were also reported in Yeltsin.