"We'll get it all sorted out." Trump reveals new talks with Putin

After speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump intends to soon hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The main topic is ending Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- While acknowledging the complexities of the situation, Trump is determined to work towards a resolution and believes that the issue can be successfully managed.
- The upcoming Trump-Putin talks aim to address the ongoing conflict and prevent further escalation, reflecting efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.
New Trump-Putin talks — what's known
Journalists asked the head of the White House whether he plans to talk to Putin soon "after the phone call to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy"?
Donald Trump confirmed that he really intends to do so.
The American leader reiterated once again that people are dying on a scale not seen since World War II.
