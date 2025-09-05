"We'll get it all sorted out." Trump reveals new talks with Putin

After speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump intends to soon hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The main topic is ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

New Trump-Putin talks — what's known

Journalists asked the head of the White House whether he plans to talk to Putin soon "after the phone call to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy"?

Donald Trump confirmed that he really intends to do so.

We have a very good dialogue. I have resolved seven wars. The one that I thought should have been one of the easiest... You know that feeling when you think something is going to be easier. It turns out to be a little more difficult. But the one that I thought should have been easier, because of my relationship with Putin, with Ukraine and everything else... I thought it was going to be a catastrophe (in relations — ed.) between Russia and Ukraine, where 7,014 people died this week. Donald Trump President of the United States

The American leader reiterated once again that people are dying on a scale not seen since World War II.