Anonymous sources told The Telegraph that US President Donald Trump is holding secret talks with European leaders about the possible involvement of US private military companies (PMCs) in operations in Ukraine. The White House chief wants them to build fortifications, bases and protect American interests in Ukraine.

What is known about Trump's new plan?

As insiders learned, the head of the White House offered such an alternative as a compromise after the statement that regular US troops would not be deployed in Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that PMCs could become a de facto "American boot" in Ukraine. This could really deter Putin from another invasion.

The PMCs' presence is intended to send a signal to the Kremlin that any attack on them could trigger a U.S. response. European officials believe this could increase deterrence while simultaneously reducing domestic opposition in the United States to "foreign interference." Share

Trump's new plan is being analyzed within the framework of global negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine. In particular, the following are being discussed:

creation of a buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia,

deployment of up to 30,000 European troops,

patrolling airspace to open Ukrainian airports,

the formation of a Black Sea task force led by Turkey to protect shipping.