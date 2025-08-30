Zelenskyy and Putin meet. The President of Ukraine addressed the US and the EU
Zelenskyy and Putin meet. The President of Ukraine addressed the US and the EU

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky expects decisive action from the US and EU
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine on August 30. He drew the attention of the United States and Europe to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin used the time allocated for preparing for the meeting of the leaders of the Russian Federation and Ukraine to strike at civilians.

The Ukrainian leader confirmed that Russia had once again attacked the Zaporizhia region.

As of this morning, one person has died and dozens of people have been injured, including children.

What is important to understand is that an ordinary residential building has once again come under enemy attack.

Air defense forces and emergency services in other regions also worked at night. Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv regions were affected by the strike.

As the head of state noted, Ukrainians saw the world's reaction to the previous shelling.

However, now, when the aggressor country once again demonstrates that it doesn't care about words, Ukraine is waiting for real actions from its allies.

"It is clear that Moscow has used the time allocated for preparing the meeting at the leadership level to prepare new massive strikes. The only way to reopen the window of opportunity for diplomacy is tough tariffs against everyone who pumps money into the Russian army, and effective sanctions against Moscow itself — banking and energy," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine also reminded that this war will not end with political statements — real solutions are needed.

"We are waiting for the actions of America, Europe, and the whole world," the head of state added.

