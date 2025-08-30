Zelenskyy and Putin meet. The President of Ukraine addressed the US and the EU

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine on August 30. He drew the attention of the United States and Europe to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin used the time allocated for preparing for the meeting of the leaders of the Russian Federation and Ukraine to strike at civilians.
Points of attention
- Urges the US and EU to take decisive action against Russia.
- Highlights the ongoing civilian casualties and damage in various regions of Ukraine.
Zelensky expects decisive action from the US and EU
The Ukrainian leader confirmed that Russia had once again attacked the Zaporizhia region.
As of this morning, one person has died and dozens of people have been injured, including children.
What is important to understand is that an ordinary residential building has once again come under enemy attack.
As the head of state noted, Ukrainians saw the world's reaction to the previous shelling.
However, now, when the aggressor country once again demonstrates that it doesn't care about words, Ukraine is waiting for real actions from its allies.
The President of Ukraine also reminded that this war will not end with political statements — real solutions are needed.
