The EU has set a clear condition for Russia to unblock its frozen assets
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas officially confirmed that the assets of the Russian Central Bank frozen in the bloc, after the establishment of a ceasefire or the signing of a peace agreement, will not be returned to Moscow until it pays Ukraine all possible reparations.

  • Diplomatic efforts to bring Zelensky and Russia to the negotiating table continue amidst Russia's apparent lack of interest in seeking peace.
  • The EU plans to hold detailed discussions on the sensitive issue of frozen Russian assets to devise an 'exit strategy' from the situation, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

According to the head of European diplomacy, frozen assets cannot be returned to the aggressor country until it pays compensation to Ukraine for the damage caused by the war.

We see that Russia does not seek peace, although many diplomatic efforts are being made to bring Zelensky and Russia to the negotiating table. In this context, since this issue constantly arises, we will have a detailed discussion on the issue of frozen assets.

Kaia Callas

Kaia Callas

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

The European diplomat draws attention to the fact that there are still certain sensitive aspects regarding frozen Russian assets.

That is why official Brussels intends to hold a truly reasoned discussion about this in order to obtain an "exit strategy" from the situation.

"We cannot even imagine that in the event of a truce or peace agreement, these assets will be returned to Russia if it has not paid reparations," Kaia Kallas emphasized.

