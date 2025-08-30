American leader Donald Trump has decided to strengthen military support for Ukraine, in particular by providing opportunities to carry out "deeper strikes" on the territory of the aggressor country, Russia.
Points of attention
- US Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, confirms the focus on enabling Ukraine to defend itself and enhancing its offensive capabilities.
- The diplomatic efforts aim to keep Putin and Zelensky at the negotiating table, although immediate results may not be expected, indicating a positive communication process.
Ukraine's strikes on Russia will become even more powerful
US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker made a statement on this occasion.
He officially confirmed that a new shipment of weapons worth almost a billion dollars is already heading to Ukraine.
What is also important to understand is that the United States transfers about another billion dollars worth of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces every month at the expense of NATO allies.
According to him, Trump is also holding behind-the-scenes talks with Putin's team and continues to exert economic pressure on Russia.
Whitaker also added that the American leader knows all the cards he still has to play.
The American diplomat also confirmed that Trump is providing Ukraine with "opportunities to strike deeper blows," which was not the case under Biden.
