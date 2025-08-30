Trump makes long-awaited decision on strikes on Russia

American leader Donald Trump has decided to strengthen military support for Ukraine, in particular by providing opportunities to carry out "deeper strikes" on the territory of the aggressor country, Russia.

Ukraine's strikes on Russia will become even more powerful

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker made a statement on this occasion.

He officially confirmed that a new shipment of weapons worth almost a billion dollars is already heading to Ukraine.

What is also important to understand is that the United States transfers about another billion dollars worth of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces every month at the expense of NATO allies.

"President Trump is primarily concerned that Ukraine can continue to defend itself. Strengthening the strike potential will also help in offensive operations," Whitaker said. Share

According to him, Trump is also holding behind-the-scenes talks with Putin's team and continues to exert economic pressure on Russia.

Whitaker also added that the American leader knows all the cards he still has to play.

But he also understands that he needs to keep Vladimir Putin at the negotiating table, as well as Zelensky. Will the result be immediate? Most likely not. But the process is underway, and the parties are communicating. And that is good. Matthew Whitaker US Ambassador to NATO

The American diplomat also confirmed that Trump is providing Ukraine with "opportunities to strike deeper blows," which was not the case under Biden.