The General Staff of the AFU reports on the huge losses of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a command post, and four artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Recent enemy airstrikes and attacks, utilizing missiles, guided bombs, rocket launcher systems, and kamikaze drones, demonstrate the ongoing military operations in the region.
- This update sheds light on the continued resilience and strategic capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the face of Russian aggression, marking the 1284th day of the conflict.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 30, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/30/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,081,330 (+850) people
tanks — 11149 (+6) units
armored combat vehicles — 23,210 (+19) units
artillery systems — 32172 (+47) units
MLRS — 1476 (+0) units
air defense means — 1213 (+0) units
aircraft — 422 (+0) units
helicopters — 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 54691 (+316)
cruise missiles — 3626 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 60222 (+106)
special equipment — 3952 (+0)
Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile and 76 air strikes, using 4 missiles and dropping 131 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 4,476 attacks, including 48 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,660 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
