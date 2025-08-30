On the night of August 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Krasnodar Oil Refinery (Krasnodar Krai, Russia), and also repeatedly attacked the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of the aggressor country. The Russian authorities complained during the night about the attack by dozens of Ukrainian drones.

Russia has been hit by a new “bavovna” — what are the consequences?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers.

Thus, it is indicated that on the night of August 30, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Krasnodar Refinery.

This oil refinery produces 3 million tons of light petroleum products per year — gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel. It participates in supplying the Russian Armed Forces.

There is currently information about a large number of explosions and a fire at the facility.

In addition, it is indicated that units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repeatedly struck the Syzransky oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia.

What is important to understand is that this company is actively engaged in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, and bitumen.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the processing volumes until August 2025 amounted to 8.5 million tons per year.

According to eyewitnesses, after the Ukrainian attack, a fire broke out near the facility.

The results of the fire damage are being clarified.