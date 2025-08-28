New "bavovna". Kuibyshev and Afipsky oil refineries on fire in Russia — video

On the night of August 28, a fire following a drone attack engulfed some of Russia's largest refineries, Afipsky and Kuibyshevsky, causing large-scale fires at strategic oil refineries.

SBS hit two refineries in Russia

Unmanned systems forces, in cooperation with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck the Kuibyshev and Afip oil refineries in the Samara region and Krasnodar region of Russia on the night of Thursday, August 28.

This was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdy (“Magyar”).

According to the commander, the Russian oil refining industry lost another 4.7% of its capacity that night, and in total lost 21% in two weeks. Share

The 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces, struck the Kuibyshev Refinery in the Samara Region, which produced 7 million tons of oil per year, which is 2.5% of the total volume.

The 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, worked at the Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory. The refinery produced 6.25 million tons of oil per year, which is 2.2% of the total volume.

Initially, local residents reported an attack on the Novokuibyshev Refinery in the Samara Region, but later it became known that the Kuibyshev Refinery in Samara was attacked.

The governor of the Samara region said that “the region was attacked by enemy UAVs. Air defense and operational services are working.” He also reported that temporary restrictions on the reception and release of aircraft have been introduced at the Samara airport, and “for the safety of citizens, restrictions have been introduced on the operation of the mobile Internet.”

Kuibyshev Railways said that drones attacked the Kryazh railway station in the Samara region. As a result, 3 trains were canceled and 10 were delayed.

The Krasnodar Territory Operations Headquarters confirmed the attack on the Afipsky Refinery.

In the village of Afipske, Seversky district, one of the oil refinery units caught fire due to falling debris. 21 people and 8 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire, which has an area of 20 sq. m. Share

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the alleged shooting down of 102 Ukrainian drones in regions such as the Black and Azov Seas, Rostov, Samara, Voronezh and Volgograd regions, and Krasnodar Territory.