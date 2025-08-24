Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Syzran Refinery

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has officially confirmed the successful destruction of the Syzran oil refinery, which is located in Russia. A new attack on the enemy refinery took place on the night of August 24, 2025.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy Russian refineries

According to the GUR, units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine joined the new successful operation.

It was they who, through joint efforts, inflicted powerful blows on the enemy's fuel and energy infrastructure facility — the Syzran Oil Refinery (Samara Region, Russian Federation).

Ukrainian intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that the Syzran Oil Refinery has a design capacity of up to 8.5 million tons of oil per year, which is about 3.08% of the total oil refining volume in the aggressor country.

In addition, it is indicated that this refinery specializes in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, and other petroleum products, which are then actively used by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.

According to the GUR, hits and detonations were recorded in the area where the facility was located.

The results of the new attack will be announced later.