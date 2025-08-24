Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Syzran Refinery
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Syzran Refinery

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy Russian refineries
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has officially confirmed the successful destruction of the Syzran oil refinery, which is located in Russia. A new attack on the enemy refinery took place on the night of August 24, 2025.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing operations aim to destabilize logistical capabilities of Russian occupation forces and force a cessation of armed aggression against Ukraine.
  • Stay updated on the results of the latest attack and the continuous efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in reducing the combat potential of the aggressor.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy Russian refineries

According to the GUR, units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine joined the new successful operation.

It was they who, through joint efforts, inflicted powerful blows on the enemy's fuel and energy infrastructure facility — the Syzran Oil Refinery (Samara Region, Russian Federation).

Ukrainian intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that the Syzran Oil Refinery has a design capacity of up to 8.5 million tons of oil per year, which is about 3.08% of the total oil refining volume in the aggressor country.

In addition, it is indicated that this refinery specializes in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, and other petroleum products, which are then actively used by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.

According to the GUR, hits and detonations were recorded in the area where the facility was located.

The results of the new attack will be announced later.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically implementing measures aimed at reducing the combat potential of the Russian occupation forces, destabilizing their logistical capabilities, in particular in terms of the supply of fuels and lubricants, and forcing the Russian Federation to cease armed aggression against Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU fighters destroyed a Russian military boat in the occupied Kherson region
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU liquidated 5 elite Russian divers
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New successful power steering operation — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The DIU liquidated the Russian military who committed crimes in Bucha
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the new successful DIU operation?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?