The DIU liquidated the Russian military who committed crimes in Bucha
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The DIU liquidated the Russian military who committed crimes in Bucha

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the new successful DIU operation?
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that on August 22, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied settlement of Kalynove, Kadiivka urban community, Alchevsk district, Luhansk region. This was another successful operation of the GUR.

Points of attention

  • The DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasizes fair retribution for every war crime committed and declares that the struggle for justice continues.
  • Ukrainian intelligence officers reaffirm their dedication to seeking justice for the Ukrainian people and vow to continue their efforts against Russian military involvement in war crimes.

What is known about the new successful DIU operation?

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, the detonation occurred in the yard of one of the houses where 6 Russian soldiers and their military transport were located.

The GUR draws attention to the fact that 3 years ago the indicated Russian invaders took a direct part in committing war crimes in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region.

In Luhansk Oblast, the Muscovites served as a mobile air defense group to cover an enemy military repair base set up near the house from air attacks, the statement said.

As part of the new successful operation, two enemy pickup trucks with machine guns, a UAZ “loaf” loaded with ammunition, as well as three Russian soldiers were eliminated.

In addition, it is indicated that two more invaders are heavy "300".

The DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people. The struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine! — Ukrainian intelligence officers summarize.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU successfully destroyed the BC warehouse and the occupiers in Melitopol — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the new success of DIU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU fighters destroyed a Russian military boat in the occupied Kherson region
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU liquidated 5 elite Russian divers
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New successful power steering operation — first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?