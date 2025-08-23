The DIU liquidated the Russian military who committed crimes in Bucha

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that on August 22, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied settlement of Kalynove, Kadiivka urban community, Alchevsk district, Luhansk region. This was another successful operation of the GUR.

What is known about the new successful DIU operation?

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, the detonation occurred in the yard of one of the houses where 6 Russian soldiers and their military transport were located.

The GUR draws attention to the fact that 3 years ago the indicated Russian invaders took a direct part in committing war crimes in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region.

In Luhansk Oblast, the Muscovites served as a mobile air defense group to cover an enemy military repair base set up near the house from air attacks, the statement said.

As part of the new successful operation, two enemy pickup trucks with machine guns, a UAZ “loaf” loaded with ammunition, as well as three Russian soldiers were eliminated.

In addition, it is indicated that two more invaders are heavy "300".