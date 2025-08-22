DIU liquidated 5 elite Russian divers

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports a new successful operation in the Black Sea. Thus, a naval strike drone was able to break through to the Novorossiysk Bay, where the enemy is storing the remains of large ships of its Black Sea Fleet.
- The elite Russian divers belonged to the underwater sabotage forces and means unit 'PDSS' and were highly trained and equipped for reconnaissance missions.
- The use of electronic warfare (EW) means led to the loss of control over the naval drone, setting the stage for the successful elimination of the elite Russian divers.
According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, due to the action of electronic warfare (EW) means, the naval drone lost contact with the control point and began to drift.
Some time passed, and the enemy command ordered a naval strike drone to be raised from the bay for exploration.
To carry out the new task, a group of five elite reconnaissance divers of the Navy of the aggressor state Russia from among the so-called “PDSS” (underwater sabotage forces and means) was created.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about a unit of highly qualified reconnaissance divers, who are trained and spend significant financial and time resources, as well as being provided with the best equipment.
The GUR draws attention to the fact that among the personnel of the Russian fleet, based in Novorossiysk, resentment is growing over the command's senseless "meaty" orders, in particular, to seize a Ukrainian naval drone, which led to the liquidation of the elite group.
