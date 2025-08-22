DIU liquidated 5 elite Russian divers

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports a new successful operation in the Black Sea. Thus, a naval strike drone was able to break through to the Novorossiysk Bay, where the enemy is storing the remains of large ships of its Black Sea Fleet.

New successful power steering operation — first details

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, due to the action of electronic warfare (EW) means, the naval drone lost contact with the control point and began to drift.

Some time passed, and the enemy command ordered a naval strike drone to be raised from the bay for exploration.

To carry out the new task, a group of five elite reconnaissance divers of the Navy of the aggressor state Russia from among the so-called “PDSS” (underwater sabotage forces and means) was created.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a unit of highly qualified reconnaissance divers, who are trained and spend significant financial and time resources, as well as being provided with the best equipment.

During manipulations with the Ukrainian naval drone, it detonated — as a result of the explosion, all five elite Russian submarine saboteurs were eliminated. Share

The GUR draws attention to the fact that among the personnel of the Russian fleet, based in Novorossiysk, resentment is growing over the command's senseless "meaty" orders, in particular, to seize a Ukrainian naval drone, which led to the liquidation of the elite group.