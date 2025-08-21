Watch: DIU fighters destroyed a Russian military boat in the occupied Kherson region

Soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed a Russian boat in the area of Zalizny Port.
Points of attention
- DIU fighters from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully destroyed a Russian military boat in the Kherson region.
- The operation near Zalizny Port resulted in the death of all five Russian crew members.
- The drone's laser illumination enabled a highly accurate missile strike on the enemy target in the Black Sea.
DIU destroyed a Russian military boat in the Kherson region's TOT
The DIU released a corresponding video.
On August 20, as a result of the DIU operation in the Black Sea near the temporarily captured Zalizny Port of the Kherson region, an air-launched missile destroyed a boat of the Russian invaders.
All five members of the Russian crew were killed.
A highly accurate, devastating missile strike on an enemy target in the Black Sea was achieved thanks to laser illumination from a drone, which also recorded the successful destruction of a military boat.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-