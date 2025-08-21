Watch: DIU fighters destroyed a Russian military boat in the occupied Kherson region

Soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed a Russian boat in the area of Zalizny Port.

DIU destroyed a Russian military boat in the Kherson region's TOT

The DIU released a corresponding video.

On August 20, as a result of the DIU operation in the Black Sea near the temporarily captured Zalizny Port of the Kherson region, an air-launched missile destroyed a boat of the Russian invaders.

All five members of the Russian crew were killed.