DIU attacked Russia's only plant producing helium for missiles — sources

On August 11, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine powerfully struck with drones the “Orenburg Helium Plant” in Orenburg, Russia. What is important to understand is that this is the only enterprise in the aggressor country that produces a critically important component for the production of missiles in the space and aviation industries. This was reported by Online.UA, citing its sources in the GUR.

DIU continues to weaken Russia

According to insiders, the drone flights could have been observed by local residents, who also reported a series of explosions in the area of the plant.

At around 8:00 PM, local authorities ordered an emergency closure of a section of the federal highway M-5 “Ural” in the area of the villages of Perevolotske and Kholodni Klyuchi.

Photo: screenshot

It is worth noting that this is where the target of Ukrainian military intelligence is located.

The Orenburg Helium Plant is the only helium production enterprise in Russia and one of the largest in Europe.

According to sources at GUR, its annual capacity is to process about 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Photo: screenshot

Helium is widely used in rocket production, the space industry, and aviation.