The Main Intelligence Directorate showed the jewelery work of the combined detachment of unmanned systems masters of the Department of Active Operations of the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine at the front in the Sumy region.
Points of attention
- The article highlights the successful operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate in disrupting the logistics of Russian occupiers in the Sumy region.
- Military intelligence officers are actively working to neutralize enemy movement and support infantry in forward combat positions.
- The combined detachment of unmanned systems masters from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is effectively preventing enemy movements and cutting off their supply lines.
DIU officers focus on the logistics of the Russian occupiers in the Sumy region
The combat mission of the GUR detachment, which included fighters from the Kraken, the International Legion, and the Unmanned Systems Directorate of the Department of Active Operations, was to prevent any enemy movement and cut off the invaders from supplying the BC with fuel, food, and other resources.
Meanwhile, Muscovites on the front line, where the masters of unmanned power steering systems work, are already howling at each other in helplessness — every movement means a death sentence.
The armed struggle continues!
