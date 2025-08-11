Watch: DIU destroys the logistics of the Russian occupiers in Sumy region in a jewel-like manner
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: DIU destroys the logistics of the Russian occupiers in Sumy region in a jewel-like manner

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU officers
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate showed the jewelery work of the combined detachment of unmanned systems masters of the Department of Active Operations of the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine at the front in the Sumy region.

Points of attention

  • The article highlights the successful operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate in disrupting the logistics of Russian occupiers in the Sumy region.
  • Military intelligence officers are actively working to neutralize enemy movement and support infantry in forward combat positions.
  • The combined detachment of unmanned systems masters from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is effectively preventing enemy movements and cutting off their supply lines.

DIU officers focus on the logistics of the Russian occupiers in the Sumy region

The combat mission of the GUR detachment, which included fighters from the Kraken, the International Legion, and the Unmanned Systems Directorate of the Department of Active Operations, was to prevent any enemy movement and cut off the invaders from supplying the BC with fuel, food, and other resources.

Military intelligence officers control the space, destroying anything Russian that moves on the ground or in the sky. Supporting our infantry in forward combat positions is a key priority.

Meanwhile, Muscovites on the front line, where the masters of unmanned power steering systems work, are already howling at each other in helplessness — every movement means a death sentence.

The armed struggle continues!

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Special operation of the DIU. Explosions were heard on the territory of the anti-aircraft missile brigade in Afipsk, Russia — sources
bavovna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Wаtch: The DIU showed spectacular footage of the destruction of Russian martyrs by the Nexus unit
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU combat medics massively evacuated seriously wounded soldiers by helicopters
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?