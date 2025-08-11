The Main Intelligence Directorate showed the jewelery work of the combined detachment of unmanned systems masters of the Department of Active Operations of the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine at the front in the Sumy region.

DIU officers focus on the logistics of the Russian occupiers in the Sumy region

The combat mission of the GUR detachment, which included fighters from the Kraken, the International Legion, and the Unmanned Systems Directorate of the Department of Active Operations, was to prevent any enemy movement and cut off the invaders from supplying the BC with fuel, food, and other resources.

Military intelligence officers control the space, destroying anything Russian that moves on the ground or in the sky. Supporting our infantry in forward combat positions is a key priority. Share

Meanwhile, Muscovites on the front line, where the masters of unmanned power steering systems work, are already howling at each other in helplessness — every movement means a death sentence.