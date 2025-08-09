Watch: DIU combat medics massively evacuated seriously wounded soldiers by helicopters

Rescue teams on four helicopters took seriously wounded soldiers from the Main Intelligence Directorate. Assistance was provided right during the flight.

The DIU massively evacuated seriously wounded soldiers by helicopters

"We are always ready for anything. We have all the equipment for rescue, life support and assistance, right here in the helicopter," said the medic with the call sign "Tourist."

Medics and pilots quickly evacuated the wounded, including those who could not move.

In 2023, students of the Kyiv School of Economics launched a collection as part of the Donate to Evacuate campaign. People raised money for helicopters - students, teachers, businesses, and caring Ukrainians. This is a story about how some people save others.

One of the helicopters was fully funded by the Olena Zelenska Foundation. Share

The medical aviation of the Ukrainian Air Force saves the lives of military and civilians every day during such operations.

On March 1, the State Security Service received a request from the SBU: it was necessary to urgently transport a girl from Zaporizhia to Kyiv - her condition had deteriorated critically. Medics and pilots raised the helicopter and within a few hours the child was in the hospital.

Since the beginning of the combat work of the medical aviation of the Military Medical Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, more than 600 lives of soldiers of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine have been saved.