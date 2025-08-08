On August 7, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine boasted of a successful “hunt” for Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, it was about the “Nyebo-SVU” radar; the “Podlyot K-1” radar; the 96L6E radar. However, as it turned out, everything was much better than the DIU announced.
- Analysts from the OSINT community 'CyberBoroshno' highlighted the significance of this mission, emphasizing the impact of targeting such a valuable and sophisticated military asset.
- The successful strike by a Ukrainian UAV on the 'Yenisei' radar system demonstrates the effectiveness and precision of Ukrainian intelligence and military operations in the ongoing conflict.
The DIU hit the radar of the latest Russian S-500 air defense system
The OSINT analyst community "CyberBoroshno" analyzed information from Ukrainian intelligence agencies about the burning of several enemy radar stations in Crimea.
Experts concluded that the GUR actually hit not the "96L6 S-400 radar", but the newest and very expensive 98L6 "Yenisei" radar, which is the standard radar for the S-500 "Prometheus" air defense system.
Analysts draw attention to the fact that this station passed state tests in 2020-2021, and entered service in 2021-2022.
