DIU hit an extremely expensive and unique target in Crimea

On August 7, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine boasted of a successful “hunt” for Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, it was about the “Nyebo-SVU” radar; the “Podlyot K-1” radar; the 96L6E radar. However, as it turned out, everything was much better than the DIU announced.

The DIU hit the radar of the latest Russian S-500 air defense system

The OSINT analyst community "CyberBoroshno" analyzed information from Ukrainian intelligence agencies about the burning of several enemy radar stations in Crimea.

Experts concluded that the GUR actually hit not the "96L6 S-400 radar", but the newest and very expensive 98L6 "Yenisei" radar, which is the standard radar for the S-500 "Prometheus" air defense system.

Analysts draw attention to the fact that this station passed state tests in 2020-2021, and entered service in 2021-2022.

The station is based on a multi-element, jam-proof active phased array antenna (AFA), which allows tracking hypersonic targets moving at altitudes of up to 120 km at speeds of up to 4,800 m/s (17,280 km/h) with the prospect of increasing to 7,000 m/s (25,200 km/h). It is noted that the system actually allows for the interception of low-orbit space targets. Share

Photo: kiber_boroshno