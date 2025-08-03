DIU revealed secret data about Russia's newest nuclear submarine cruiser

Specialists of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine were able to obtain closed internal documentation about the newest submarine of the aggressor country Russia - the strategic nuclear submarine K-555 "Knyaz Pozharsky" of project 955A "Borey-A".

New secret data from DIU

This time, military intelligence was able to obtain:

Name lists of the submarine crew, including data on positions, qualifications and level of physical training;

combat instructions for the crew;

combat scheme of the ship, schemes of systems to ensure survivability and organizational structure of the crew;

crew regulations in cabins and cockpits, instructions for transferring wounded and cargo, procedures for towing and other job instructions;

engineering documentation, in particular, a report on the investigation of a deformed radio beacon indicating the members of the commission and the enterprises that participated in the investigation.

Moreover, the GUR had an extract from the ship's schedule book of the "Pozharsky".

Ukrainian intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that the Project 955A Borei-A submarines are one of the key elements of the Kremlin's so-called nuclear triad.

The submarines have 16 launch pods for R-30 “Bulava-30” intercontinental ballistic missiles, each of which can carry up to 10 warheads.

The strategic submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky" became part of the 31st submarine division of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy only on July 24, 2025. Its permanent base is Gadzhievo, Murmansk region.

It is worth noting that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin personally took “Pozharsky” on combat duty.