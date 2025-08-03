Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones — how its air defenses worked

During the night of August 2-3, Russia carried out attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 83 airstrikes. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 51 enemy targets in various regions of the country.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's Defense Forces involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and more to counter the enemy targets.
- Preliminary data indicates that air defenses successfully shot down/suppressed 61 air targets and destroyed missiles and UAVs in multiple locations.
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
This time the enemy carried out an air attack:
76 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Russian Federation;
1 Iskander-M ballistic missile from Bryansk Oblast — Russian Federation;
5 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region;
1 Kh-22 cruise missile from the airspace over the Black Sea.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 61 air targets:
60 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of simulator drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
1 Iskander-M ballistic missile.
It is also indicated that 6 missiles and 16 UAVs were hit in 8 locations, and downed objects (fragments) fell in 2 locations.
