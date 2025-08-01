The US Senate proposes to provide Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars

The US Senate has submitted for consideration a bipartisan bill, the Supporting Ukraine Act of 2025, which provides for the allocation of multi-billion dollar aid to Ukraine. The initiators were the co-chair of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs Jeanne Shaheen and Senator Lisa Murkowski.

US senators' new plan for Ukraine

The details were revealed by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova.

As the diplomat noted, the bill for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years provides for the allocation of:

$30 billion for security assistance to Ukraine;

$500 million to help Ukraine in case of emergencies;

three billion dollars for the FMF program for Ukraine;

increasing the allocation limit under the PDA program to six billion dollars;

$600 million to support Ukrainian law enforcement, anti-corruption programs, and prosecution of war crimes.

Moreover, it is indicated that it is planned to create a trilateral US-Ukraine-Taiwan initiative on the use of UAVs.

The key goal is to conduct joint research, development, and establish joint production.

It is proposed to define as a policy of the US Department of Defense the transfer of confiscated illegal weapons to Ukraine or their sale for the benefit of Ukraine; There is a requirement for immediate measures to confiscate frozen Russian assets or to submit a plan to increase income from frozen Russian assets to obtain additional funds for Ukraine. Share