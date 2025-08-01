The Senate opposed Trump and voted for large-scale aid for Ukraine

The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee has approved a defense spending bill for fiscal year 2026 that includes $1 billion in support for Ukraine, rejecting President Donald Trump's demand to cut the funding from the budget.

What is known about the decision of the US Senate Appropriations Committee?

The vote on the bill took place on July 31: 26 votes "for" and 3 "against".

After that, the document will be considered by the full Senate.

The leader of the Republican Party faction in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, made a statement on this matter.

"Not only the previous administration, but this one also underestimated the level of challenges we face," he complained. Share

What is important to understand is that the bill provides $800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and $225 million for the Baltic Security Initiative (BSI), a significant portion of which ultimately goes to supporting Ukraine in the war against Russian invasion."

McConnell also once again reminded us that the United States is learning important lessons from the war in Ukraine:

"Closing cooperation with Ukraine would undermine our army's efforts to prepare for the modern battlefield," he emphasized. Share

It is worth noting that Trump can veto this bill, even if it is approved by the Senate and the House of Representatives.