Trump warned of possible failure to contain Putin

On July 28, US leader Donald Trump promised to impose secondary sanctions on Russia within 10-12 days if it does not stop the war in Ukraine. However, he recently admitted that this sanctions blow may not influence the decision of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump admitted that he may not be able to handle Putin

The head of the White House has doubts that his sanctions strike on Russia and its allies will really be able to change the situation and help Ukraine survive.

I don't know if it will affect Russia, because he (Putin — ed.) obviously wants to continue the war... But we will impose tariffs and all that. It may affect them, it may not. Donald Trump President of the United States

The New York Times points out that Trump's disappointment with Putin is indeed growing.

However, the main problem is how far the American leader is willing to go to show the Kremlin all his fury.

Matt Dass, executive vice president of the Center for International Policy, made a statement on this occasion.

Trump seems to realize what many of us have observed from the very beginning — that the problem is not Zelensky, the problem is not Ukraine. The problem is Putin, the expert emphasized. Share

According to journalists, it is unlikely that the US president's demands and his sanctions will stop the Russian dictator.