On July 28, US leader Donald Trump promised to impose secondary sanctions on Russia within 10-12 days if it does not stop the war in Ukraine. However, he recently admitted that this sanctions blow may not influence the decision of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Experts point out that the core issue lies with Putin rather than the conflict in Ukraine, suggesting that targeting the Russian leader is essential for any substantial impact.
- Despite Trump's efforts, there are concerns that his demands and sanctions may not deter Putin from continuing the conflict, leading to uncertainty about the future of US-Russia relations.
Trump admitted that he may not be able to handle Putin
The head of the White House has doubts that his sanctions strike on Russia and its allies will really be able to change the situation and help Ukraine survive.
The New York Times points out that Trump's disappointment with Putin is indeed growing.
However, the main problem is how far the American leader is willing to go to show the Kremlin all his fury.
Matt Dass, executive vice president of the Center for International Policy, made a statement on this occasion.
According to journalists, it is unlikely that the US president's demands and his sanctions will stop the Russian dictator.
