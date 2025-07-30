Trump warned of possible failure to contain Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump warned of possible failure to contain Putin

Trump admitted that he may not be able to handle Putin
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

On July 28, US leader Donald Trump promised to impose secondary sanctions on Russia within 10-12 days if it does not stop the war in Ukraine. However, he recently admitted that this sanctions blow may not influence the decision of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • Experts point out that the core issue lies with Putin rather than the conflict in Ukraine, suggesting that targeting the Russian leader is essential for any substantial impact.
  • Despite Trump's efforts, there are concerns that his demands and sanctions may not deter Putin from continuing the conflict, leading to uncertainty about the future of US-Russia relations.

Trump admitted that he may not be able to handle Putin

The head of the White House has doubts that his sanctions strike on Russia and its allies will really be able to change the situation and help Ukraine survive.

I don't know if it will affect Russia, because he (Putin — ed.) obviously wants to continue the war... But we will impose tariffs and all that. It may affect them, it may not.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The New York Times points out that Trump's disappointment with Putin is indeed growing.

However, the main problem is how far the American leader is willing to go to show the Kremlin all his fury.

Matt Dass, executive vice president of the Center for International Policy, made a statement on this occasion.

Trump seems to realize what many of us have observed from the very beginning — that the problem is not Zelensky, the problem is not Ukraine. The problem is Putin, the expert emphasized.

According to journalists, it is unlikely that the US president's demands and his sanctions will stop the Russian dictator.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's ultimatum to Putin — how oil prices reacted
Investors are guided by Trump's statements
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky slaps sanctions on Russia's "shadow fleet"
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Russia's "Shadow Fleet" Will Face More Problems
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"In the near future." Tusk announced good news for Ukraine
Tusk voiced a positive forecast

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?