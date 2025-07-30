Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is convinced that Russia's military actions against Ukraine will soon end or be temporarily suspended.
Points of attention
- The Russian-Ukrainian war may see a potential suspension in the near future, but Russia's defiance of demands and sanctions remains a challenge.
- Donald Tusk highlights the need for vigilance and readiness in the face of the ongoing aggression from Russia.
Tusk voiced a positive forecast
A Polish politician made a loud statement on this matter while visiting one of Poland's defense enterprises.
Donald Tusk publicly recalled the importance of further modernization and strengthening of the Polish army amid increasing aggression from Russia.
It is worth noting that Tusk's positive forecast came after US President Donald Trump showed irritation over the actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
On July 28, the American leader reduced the Kremlin's deadline for ending the war against Ukraine from 50 to 10-12 days.
Official Moscow has already made it clear that it is not going to comply with Trump's demands, and also, they say, is not afraid of new sanctions because it has learned to live under constant sanctions pressure.
