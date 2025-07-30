"In the near future." Tusk announced good news for Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is convinced that Russia's military actions against Ukraine will soon end or be temporarily suspended.

Tusk voiced a positive forecast

A Polish politician made a loud statement on this matter while visiting one of Poland's defense enterprises.

Donald Tusk publicly recalled the importance of further modernization and strengthening of the Polish army amid increasing aggression from Russia.

There is a high probability, there are many signs that indicate that the Russian-Ukrainian war may at least be suspended in the near future. But this does not change our situation in any way. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

It is worth noting that Tusk's positive forecast came after US President Donald Trump showed irritation over the actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

On July 28, the American leader reduced the Kremlin's deadline for ending the war against Ukraine from 50 to 10-12 days.