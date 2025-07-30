Zelensky slaps sanctions on Russia's "shadow fleet"
Zelensky slaps sanctions on Russia's "shadow fleet"

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law introducing sanctions against vessels transporting, in particular, Russian oil and petroleum products.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky has tasked the Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence to swiftly investigate and establish facts related to the use of sanctioned vessels, emphasizing the importance of monitoring and enforcing the sanctions effectively.
  • The imposition of sanctions on Chinese companies underscores Ukraine's proactive approach in addressing concerns related to foreign entities and their potential impact on national security and stability.

The new law introduces sanctions against ships and aircraft that transport oil and petroleum products, as well as weapons and military personnel.

In addition, it is emphasized that the document amends the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" regarding the application of sanctions to vessels and aircraft whose activities create real and potential threats to the national interests, national security, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Thus, Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence to promptly establish the facts of the use of such vessels.

It is also indicated that the State Register of Sanctions must include data on all entities, as well as vessels and aircraft, to which sanctions have been applied.

By the way, it recently became known that the Ukrainian authorities have imposed sanctions against Chinese companies whose components were found in the "shaheeds".

China Asia Silk Road International Trade (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Royo Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Jinduoban Technology Co., Ltd., and Ningbo BLIN Machinery Co., Ltd. were hit by a new powerful blow.

What is known about Zelensky's decision?

