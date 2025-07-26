Is Trump ready to impose strong sanctions against Russia — experts' forecast

Reuters experts believe that it is currently highly unlikely that US leader Donald Trump will impose 100% tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil. The fact is that in the past, the US president has rarely followed through on his promises and threats.
Points of attention
- Foreign analysts and traders doubt Trump will implement such harsh measures, as he has not followed through on similar threats in the past.
- The potential decision to implement 100% tariffs against buyers of Russian oil could have a powerful impact on the global economy and oil prices.
What to expect next from Trump
As experts note, the introduction of 100 percent tariffs against the Kremlin's allies could increase inflationary pressure.
They also point out that the American leader has already threatened similar measures against countries that buy oil from Venezuela, but has not implemented them.
Fernando Ferreira, director of geopolitical risks at the consulting company Rapidan Energy Group, made a statement on this matter.
In addition, it is noted that the introduction of 100 percent duties on Russian oil could result in more than 4.5 million barrels per day being removed from the market.
The United States also risks severing trade ties with other countries and causing a sharp jump in oil prices, which could be a powerful blow to the global economy.
Foreign analysts and traders do not believe that Trump will dare to make this decision.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-