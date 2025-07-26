Is Trump ready to impose strong sanctions against Russia — experts' forecast

Reuters experts believe that it is currently highly unlikely that US leader Donald Trump will impose 100% tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil. The fact is that in the past, the US president has rarely followed through on his promises and threats.

What to expect next from Trump

As experts note, the introduction of 100 percent tariffs against the Kremlin's allies could increase inflationary pressure.

They also point out that the American leader has already threatened similar measures against countries that buy oil from Venezuela, but has not implemented them.

Fernando Ferreira, director of geopolitical risks at the consulting company Rapidan Energy Group, made a statement on this matter.

"We believe that secondary duties may be too harsh a tool against Russia," he explained. Share

In addition, it is noted that the introduction of 100 percent duties on Russian oil could result in more than 4.5 million barrels per day being removed from the market.

The United States also risks severing trade ties with other countries and causing a sharp jump in oil prices, which could be a powerful blow to the global economy.

"Implementing 100 percent tariffs against buyers of Russian oil could reduce global supply and raise prices," said Clay Siegel, a senior fellow and director of the Energy and Geopolitics Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Share

Foreign analysts and traders do not believe that Trump will dare to make this decision.