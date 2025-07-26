Trump will hold secret talks on Ukraine — what is known
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump will hold secret talks on Ukraine — what is known

What is Trump up to?
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

As The Guardian has learned, US President Donald Trump is planning to hold talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen soon. The key topic will be scenarios for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • If Russia does not agree to cease attacks on Ukraine within a specified period, the United States is prepared to take further measures to address the situation.
  • The upcoming meeting on July 27 between Trump, Starmer, and von der Leyen is crucial in addressing the key issue of ending Russia's war against Ukraine and exploring potential solutions.

What is Trump up to?

According to journalists, the secret negotiations will take place during the US president's five-day visit to Scotland.

Ending Russia's war against Ukraine is a key issue for Donald Trump in negotiations with the European Union and the United Kingdom.

It is also indicated that the meeting is to take place on July 27: Starmer, Trump and von der Leyen will gather.

What is important to understand is that the United States recently demanded that China immediately “stop fueling Russia’s aggression” in Ukraine.

During a UN meeting, the US called on all countries, including China, to stop exporting dual-use goods to Russia, which, according to Washington, contribute to the creation of Russia's military-industrial base and enable its drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.

In addition, the acting US permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Dorothy Shea, made a strong statement on this issue during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

If the Russian Federation does not agree to cease attacks within this period (50 days from July 14 — ed.), the United States is ready to take further measures, the American diplomat said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump promises the AFU the best military equipment in the world
Trump believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the best equipment
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced an agreement with the US worth tens of billions of dollars
Ukraine will sell its drones to the US
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US publicly threatened Russia and criticized China
The US reminded Russia that time is running out

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?