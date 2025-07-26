Trump will hold secret talks on Ukraine — what is known

As The Guardian has learned, US President Donald Trump is planning to hold talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen soon. The key topic will be scenarios for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- If Russia does not agree to cease attacks on Ukraine within a specified period, the United States is prepared to take further measures to address the situation.
- The upcoming meeting on July 27 between Trump, Starmer, and von der Leyen is crucial in addressing the key issue of ending Russia's war against Ukraine and exploring potential solutions.
What is Trump up to?
According to journalists, the secret negotiations will take place during the US president's five-day visit to Scotland.
Ending Russia's war against Ukraine is a key issue for Donald Trump in negotiations with the European Union and the United Kingdom.
It is also indicated that the meeting is to take place on July 27: Starmer, Trump and von der Leyen will gather.
What is important to understand is that the United States recently demanded that China immediately “stop fueling Russia’s aggression” in Ukraine.
In addition, the acting US permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Dorothy Shea, made a strong statement on this issue during a meeting of the UN Security Council.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-