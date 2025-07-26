Trump will hold secret talks on Ukraine — what is known

As The Guardian has learned, US President Donald Trump is planning to hold talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen soon. The key topic will be scenarios for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

What is Trump up to?

According to journalists, the secret negotiations will take place during the US president's five-day visit to Scotland.

Ending Russia's war against Ukraine is a key issue for Donald Trump in negotiations with the European Union and the United Kingdom.

It is also indicated that the meeting is to take place on July 27: Starmer, Trump and von der Leyen will gather.

What is important to understand is that the United States recently demanded that China immediately “stop fueling Russia’s aggression” in Ukraine.

During a UN meeting, the US called on all countries, including China, to stop exporting dual-use goods to Russia, which, according to Washington, contribute to the creation of Russia's military-industrial base and enable its drone and missile attacks on Ukraine. Share

In addition, the acting US permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Dorothy Shea, made a strong statement on this issue during a meeting of the UN Security Council.