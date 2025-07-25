Zelenskyy announced an agreement with the US worth tens of billions of dollars

As noted by the Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, he outlined a clear task for his team, which concerns the preparation of a new large-scale agreement with the United States. This concerns the sale of drones.

Ukraine will sell its drones to the US

According to the president, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, and the Advisor to the Head of State on Strategic Issues Oleksandr Kamyshin will be involved in the implementation of this task.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about preparing a contract worth tens of billions of dollars, but the exact amount is not yet known.

Then — with America, with President Trump, we agreed that they will buy drones from us. There is such an agreement. I set the task for Umerov, Shmyhal and Kamyshin. They will deal with this. It is very important to prepare this agreement, a serious agreement for 10-20-30 billion dollars. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Recently, the head of state made it clear that the States is really interested in purchasing Ukrainian drones, and Kyiv wants to purchase powerful means for forming an air shield from the United States.