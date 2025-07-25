Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claims that the time left for Russia to fulfill US President Donald Trump's demand is unlikely to be enough to organize talks between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin is sneezing at Trump's ultimatum

The Russian dictator's spokesman stressed that the meeting at the highest level — that is, the talks between Zelensky and Putin — should put a final end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

In addition, Peskov added that such negotiations should fix the modalities of the agreements that need to be worked out during the expert work.

It's impossible to do the opposite. Is it possible to complete such a complex process in 30 days? Well, obviously, it's unlikely. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

Against this background, Putin's spokesman recalled that the position of official Moscow is described in detail in the draft memorandum that it submitted to Kyiv during the second round of negotiations.

Peskov also did not forget to remind that this position is "diametrically" opposite to that set out in the Ukrainian draft memorandum.

"It is unlikely that they can be brought together in an instant. This will require very complex diplomatic work," the Kremlin spokesman added.

In fact, Peskov made it clear that Putin would not comply with Trump's ultimatum.