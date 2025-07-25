Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claims that the time left for Russia to fulfill US President Donald Trump's demand is unlikely to be enough to organize talks between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Putin's spokesman asserts that fulfilling Trump's ultimatum within 30 days is highly improbable due to the intricate diplomatic processes involved.
- The stalemate continues as Putin shows reluctance to comply with Trump's demands, emphasizing the need for extensive diplomatic efforts to bridge the gap in positions between the two countries.
The Kremlin is sneezing at Trump's ultimatum
The Russian dictator's spokesman stressed that the meeting at the highest level — that is, the talks between Zelensky and Putin — should put a final end to Russia's war against Ukraine.
In addition, Peskov added that such negotiations should fix the modalities of the agreements that need to be worked out during the expert work.
Against this background, Putin's spokesman recalled that the position of official Moscow is described in detail in the draft memorandum that it submitted to Kyiv during the second round of negotiations.
Peskov also did not forget to remind that this position is "diametrically" opposite to that set out in the Ukrainian draft memorandum.
In fact, Peskov made it clear that Putin would not comply with Trump's ultimatum.
