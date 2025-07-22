Kirill Budanov, head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense, warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to spend about 1.1 trillion US dollars on rearming the aggressor country by 2036. What is important to understand is that this is Russia's largest arms program since the collapse of the USSR.

Putin will rearm Russia

As Budanov noted, Russia is currently undergoing a total mobilization of politics, economy, and society to prepare for a future large-scale war.

What is important to understand is that as part of the military reform in the aggressor country, two new military districts have already been created — Moscow and Leningrad, and the formation of new divisions, formations, and military units is also planned.

Russia seeks to disrupt the current security and economic order. To this end, Moscow is increasing its presence in Africa, primarily through its proxy forces: the Wagner PMC and the African Corps, and by supporting authoritarian regimes and terrorist organizations around the world. Kirill Budanov Head of GUR MOU

In addition, it is indicated that the aggressor country does not abandon attempts to carry out hybrid information and cyber operations on the territory of other states.