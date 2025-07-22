Kirill Budanov, head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense, warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to spend about 1.1 trillion US dollars on rearming the aggressor country by 2036. What is important to understand is that this is Russia's largest arms program since the collapse of the USSR.
Points of attention
- Putin aims to impose his vision of the future world order where 'great' powers like Russia dominate and decide the fate of the world.
- The aggressor country, under Putin's leadership, continues to engage in hybrid information and cyber operations on foreign territories.
Putin will rearm Russia
As Budanov noted, Russia is currently undergoing a total mobilization of politics, economy, and society to prepare for a future large-scale war.
What is important to understand is that as part of the military reform in the aggressor country, two new military districts have already been created — Moscow and Leningrad, and the formation of new divisions, formations, and military units is also planned.
In addition, it is indicated that the aggressor country does not abandon attempts to carry out hybrid information and cyber operations on the territory of other states.
Russian dictator Putin is trying to impose his own vision of the future world order on other countries, where "great" powers, primarily the Russian Federation, possess all the power, a monopoly on all critical resources, and decide the fate of the world in a closed circle.
