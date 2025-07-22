Lithuania transfers thousands of drones to Ukraine

The Radarom! campaign, which united Lithuanian people and companies to provide assistance to Ukraine, purchased over two thousand drones for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Points of attention
- 2,609 drones were purchased, with an advance payment for 320 more Lithuanian drones, showcasing the commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- Through the Radarom! campaign, Lithuania demonstrates solidarity with Ukraine, showcasing active involvement in supporting the country's defense efforts with innovative drone technology.
Radarom! continues to provide powerful assistance to Ukraine
The organizers of the campaign draw attention to the fact that the total amount of aid raised through this campaign has already exceeded 4.4 million euros, and thousands of unmanned aerial vehicles are being supplied to the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that a total of 2,609 drones were purchased, and an advance payment was made for another 320 Lithuanian drones.
The Radarom! team emphasizes that 2.6 million euros have already been spent on the production of Lithuanian drones, and 1.7 million euros on equipment for Ukrainian manufacturers.
LRT Director General Monika Garbaciauskaite-Budriene made a statement on this occasion.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-